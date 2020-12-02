Telehealth claim lines down 16.5% from August to September

Across the U.S., telehealth claim lines fell 16.5 percent from 6.07 percent in August to 5.07 percent in September, according to data released Dec. 1 from healthcare cost data organization Fair Health.

While claim lines dipped month over month, the numbers did increase 2,980 percent nationally from September 2019-20, rising from 0.16 percent to 5.07 percent this year.

Since March, mental health conditions continued as the top telehealth diagnosis across the U.S., and grew from 48.93 percent in August to 51.83 percent in September.

