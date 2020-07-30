Teladoc revenue soars 85% to $241M in Q2: 5 things to know

Teladoc Health reported $241 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2020, an 85 percent uptick from the same time last year.

Five things to know:

1. Total visits during the second quarter of 2020 increased 203 percent to 2.8 million.

2. Teladoc posted a $25.7 million net loss for the quarter compared to a $29.3 million net loss during the second quarter of 2019.

3. The telehealth company reported $421.8 million in revenue for the first six months of the year, up 63 percent from $258.8 million during the first half of 2019.

4. Teladoc anticipates revenue for the third quarter of 2020 to be between $275 million and $285 million, with full-year 2020 revenue projected in the range of $980 million to $995 million.

5. The company expects total visits in 2020 to be between 9.8 million and 10.3 million.

More articles on telehealth:

SOC Telemed, public investment firm merge to form $720M company: 7 details

CVS Health adds $59 telehealth visits in 2 states: 5 details

Humana pours $100M into telehealth home care startup Heal: 5 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.