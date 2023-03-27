Teladoc providing free virtual care to Mississippi residents affected by tornadoes

Teladoc announced it will provide free virtual care to Mississippi residents affected by recent tornadoes.

Mississippi residents who have been affected by the tornado can access free virtual care by calling Teladoc. Those who are seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills for non-narcotic drugs can also receive free care from Teladoc's virtual services, according to a March 25 press release from Teladoc.

"We want to make sure that those faced with devastation and displacement from the tornadoes are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Vidya Raman-Tangella, MD, chief medical officer of Teladoc.