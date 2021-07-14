Teladoc integrates hospital telehealth platform with Microsoft Teams

Hospitals and health systems that use Teladoc Health's telehealth platform will now have a direct connection to Microsoft Teams, the two companies said July 14.

Teladoc is combining its virtual care delivery platform for hospitals and health systems with Microsoft Teams, which will let users conduct telehealth visits without having to leave the Teams environment.

In April, Microsoft released the first update for its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, which included a new Microsoft Teams and Epic EHR integration.