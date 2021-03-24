Tampa General launches at-home telehealth kit: 5 things to know

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital teamed up with telehealth company TytoCare to create an at-home telehealth kit to provide on-demand virtual medical exams, according to a March 23 news release.

Here are five things to know about Tampa General's telehealth kit:

The kit will include the healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for artificial intelligence-powered, on-demand remote medical exams.



The kit features a device that has attachments, so patients can self-administer medical exams of the ears, lungs, heart, throat, skin and abdomen and report those results to a licensed provider.



The kit also has a camera, thermometer, otoscope, stethoscope and tongue depressor, so that providers can remotely diagnose common medical conditions.



The kit retails for $299. Upon purchasing the kit, a user can download the free TGH Virtual Health app, where they can request a visit with a Tampa General provider. Patients must be in Florida to use the kit.



The virtual kit can be used from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The app has a current wait time of as little as six minutes, the release said.





To read the full news release, click here.



