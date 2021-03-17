Spectrum Health launches remote patient exam device for telemedicine visits

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health recently inked a partnership to integrate Tyto Care's portable patient examination device into the system's virtual care offerings.

Spectrum Health patients can use the health system's mobile app to connect with a provider for a live, on-demand video visit, during which the physician will guide the patient on how to use the Tyto Care device.

Tyto Care's artificial intelligence-powered handheld device lets patients examine their heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen as well as measure body temperature. After completing the exam, patients can then send their results directly to a Spectrum Health provider, who can diagnose the patient's condition and prescribe any necessary medications.

