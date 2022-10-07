Ro partners with National Institute on Aging to diversify clinical trial registration

Telehealth company Ro is partnering with the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, to use its telehealth platform to screen patients for Alzheimer's and dementia clinical studies.

The Registry for Equal Access to Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's study will work to overcome barriers to recruiting patients for Alzheimer's and dementia clinical studies by using telehealth to allow patients to complete the study in their homes, according to the Oct. 6 Ro news release.

The researchers hope that a more representative field of patients in a clinical study will accelerate drug development.

"This is a unique opportunity to work closely with the NIA to support their extensive research on Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and to use Ro's technology to help advance more patient-centric clinical trials," Ro CEO and co-founder Zachariah Reitano said. "Ro's platform was built to advance access to innovative treatments and high-quality care for patients regardless of demographic, insurance coverage, or zip code, and we are excited to do the same for clinical research. This initiative demonstrates how Ro can help our patients achieve their health goals, whether through care on our platform or by connecting them to world-class clinical trials."