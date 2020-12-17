ProMedica rolls out tech-enabled offering for hospital-level care at home

ProMedica launched an at-home acute care offering for patients who would have typically required hospitalization, the Toledo, Ohio-based health system announced Dec. 17.

ProMedica Acute Care at Home brings remote, tech-enabled care consistent with hospital standards to the homes of patients with illnesses such as COVID-19, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cellulitis and pneumonia.

Patients who use ProMedica Acute Care at Home receive daily video visits from physicians and acute care nurses, and their vital signs are measured using remote monitoring equipment.

The service offers a network of services and healthcare professionals who can respond to patients' health concerns at any time, both in person and via video or telephone. It also allows lab tests, mobile imaging and IV therapies to be performed in patients' homes.

"In addition to enabling better outcomes for patients, the ProMedica Acute Care at Home option allows patients to be more engaged and empowered with their medical care," Brian Perkins, MD, vice president of medical operations for ProMedica Acute Care at Home, said in a news release sent to Becker's. "Doctors and nurses can see patients who are in the comfort of their own living space, and help evaluate any physical barriers in the house, stay abreast of dietary needs or changes, and monitor emotional health and well-being."

