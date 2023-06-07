Physicians lack trust in patient-administered test results, GE Healthcare study finds

Fifty-two percent of clinicians said they trust virtual care, remote patient monitoring and telehealth to provide accurate diagnoses, but many are skeptical about patients conducting at-home testing by themselves, a June 6 study from GE Healthcare found.

GE Healthcare's study, conducted with 2,000 clinicians globally, found that 79 percent of U.S.-based clinicians said they aren't comfortable with patients conducting necessary testing at home without any supervision.

Forty-nine percent of clinicians also said they would be skeptical of at-home test results conducted solely by a patient.

U.S.-based clinicians had the second-highest level of distrust in out-of-clinic testing without supervision. South Korea was the number one at 82 percent.