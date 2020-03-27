NYU Langone Health adds 1,300 providers to telemedicine platform

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, NYU Langone Health expanded its telemedicine platform this week to include an additional 1,300 physicians and other care providers.

Five things to know:

1. The New York City-based health system completed more than 3,500 virtual visits on March 26, according to a March 27 news release emailed to Becker's Hospital Review.

2. About 500 new virtual appointments are added to NYU Langone's platform each day.

3. Before the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country, NYU Langone typically had 50 virtual appointments scheduled per day. In the past few weeks, that number has increased to about 900 appointments per day.

4. The health system's virtual urgent care platform now accepts more than 200 different types of insurance, including Medicare.

5. The telehealth service is now being offered 24/7 in order to keep up with the large influx of appointments.

