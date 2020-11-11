MUSC Health licenses virtual care implementation model to telehealth program monitoring platform

Ignis Health, an analytics platform that measures virtual care program efficiency, recently licensed a telehealth implementation model roadmap from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

MUSC Health created the Telehealth Service Implementation Model over the past few years as a way to help hospitals and health systems develop, implement and sustain telehealth services.

"Telehealth might sound basic, but it's more than just enabling video," said Shawn Valenta, former administrator at MUSC's telehealth center, according to the Nov. 10 news release. "It involves a lot of modalities and covers multiple specialties. With TSIM, you have a roadmap for everyone on your team to follow the necessary steps for each of the specialties and each of the modalities you are trying to implement."

Ignis licensed the model in October from MUSC to add to its analytics platform. The new Telehealth Resource Program now incorporates TSIM's blueprint for virtual care implementation with Ignis' performance dashboards so that hospitals and health systems can better track their efforts and monitor the return on investment of existing and new telehealth programs.

