Mount Sinai, NYC libraries offer classes on accessing telehealth, health records

New York City-based Mount Sinai is partnering with the New York Public Library to offer digital literacy classes for individuals trying to access healthcare via telehealth or through electronic information technologies.

The two-hour classes will teach participants how to find new physicians, access medical records or test results, schedule or attend virtual appointments, and refill prescriptions online using the health system's online portal system, MyMountSinai.

Classes will be made available in-person and online, according to a March 16 release from Mount Sinai.

In-person classes will be held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, the Bronx Library Center, Richmondtown Library and St. George Library Center.

Each participant can borrow a Chromebook to help them access healthcare resources.