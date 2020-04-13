Michigan providers receive nearly $3M for telehealth efforts

The Michigan Health Endowment Fund is gifting $2.95 million to various healthcare providers in the state to boost telehealth services, according to NBC 25 News.

The funding will go to 61 Michigan providers and safety net organizations. Many of the recipients are in Southeast Michigan and metropolitan Grand Rapids, which are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

"Telehealth is a key strategy for expanding access to care, and we've supported this work for a number of years," said health fund program director Becker Cienki in a statement. "The current urgency underscores this ongoing need, and our goal is for these projects to both spur immediate action and create lasting infrastructure for telehealth."

To view a list of all the grant recipients, click here.

