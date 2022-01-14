Mercy using $2.2M from FCC to expand telehealth services in 3 states

Mercy will use a $2.2 million from the Federal Communications Commission to expand its telehealth services for patients in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The grant will supply telemedicine carts and monitors to provide co-workers with a way to contact off-site caregivers via videoconferencing, allowing healthcare workers to give COVID-19 patients and critical care unit patients specialized and remote treatment, according to a Jan. 14 Mercy website post.

The funding will be distributed by state:

Mercy hospitals in Missouri will receive $793,788.





Mercy hospitals in Oklahoma will receive $776,620.





Mercy hospitals in Arkansas will receive $647,154.

"We're seeing the future of health care during every virtual visit between patients and providers," said David Hunton, MD, president of Mercy Clinic Fort Smith. "Telehealth has proven to be an invaluable tool as we continue to work to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities and communities. It's also convenient for our patients, allowing them an option to get medical care from the safety of their home. With the push of a button, we're connecting patients with an expert medical team. This represents part of the future for health care delivery and means more access for more people."