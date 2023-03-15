Mercy forms partnership to design hospital-at-home program

St. Louis-based Mercy is partnering with tech-focused at-home care company Maribel Health to develop new at-home care programs, including a hospital-at-home program.

The multiyear program will begin this summer in St. Louis before expanding to other localities Mercy serves.

Eligible Medicare patients will have the option to enroll in the program and receive acute care at home, which will include in-person and virtual visits from physicians and nurses, monitoring equipment, therapy and other services, according to a March 15 Mercy news release.

Maribel was launched in late 2021 as part of General Catalyst's "hatch" program. The company works to improve workflows, automate, train and provide technology to at-home care teams.