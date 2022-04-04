MemorialCare includes examinations kits to enhance telehealth visits

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare expanded its telehealth offerings to include remote physical examinations.

TytoCare, a company that provides handheld exam kits and apps, will integrate into MemorialCare's current telehealth platform to offer Orange County and Los Angeles County patients the ability to perform guided medical exams with providers remotely, according to an April 4 press release.

The TytoCare examination kit is a device that allows patients to perform physical exams of their heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen and lungs, as well as measure their heart rate and body temperature.

The device can be purchased by patients and used in MemorialCare's virtual urgent care.

All examination data from the device and the visit will be stored on MemorialCare's cloud and EHR system.

"MemorialCare is committed to finding ways to enable patients to manage their health through a personalized healthcare experience and ensure that no matter their circumstance, they have easy access to clinic-quality examinations from the comfort of home," Barry Arbuckle, PhD, president and CEO of MemorialCare said.