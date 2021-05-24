Medical staffing firm AMN Healthcare buys virtual care platform for $42M 

Coppell, Texas-based medical staffing firm AMN Healthcare in April finalized its acquisition of Synzi, a virtual care platform for home health and outpatient care, for $42.5 million.

AMN Healthcare purchased Synzi to expand its growth in home healthcare; the virtual care platform offers remote patient monitoring services for both home health and outpatient care. With the platform, providers can conduct virtual visits and use secure messaging, text and email for clinician-to-patient and clinician-to-clinician communications, according to the company's May 6 news release.

"I am excited to welcome the talented Synzi team to the AMN family," AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka said in the news release. "We believe the combination of the Synzi platform and AMN services will give us a strong offering for post-acute care. Health systems' continuum of care is expanding, and we will use the AMN-Synzi combination to help our clients expand their scope of care."

AMN Healthcare's clients include acute care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, and home health facilities, among other healthcare settings. The company offers services such as managed services programs, temporary staffing, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing and predictive modeling.