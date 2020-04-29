Mayo physicians virtually join New York clinicians on COVID-19 patient rounds

About 60 Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic physicians are using telemedicine technology to provide care for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in New York City, according to MPR News.

The Mayo Clinic physicians and NewYork-Presbyterian clinicians communicate through a tablet audio-visual connection enabling the Mayo physicians to assist with rounds and connect to the EHR to view patient records, including clinical notes, lab values and X-rays.

While Mayo Clinic physicians cannot assist with physical care, they are helping NewYork-Presbyterian manage ventilators and helping physicians who are not used to rounding in the ICU with medications and managing shock.

"In a time of crisis, it's possible to think differently about how we can deliver care and how we can collaborate," said Sean Caples, MD, an intensive care expert and pulmonologist at Mayo Clinic, according to the report. "I think going forward, if other crises arise, we'll be better prepared to help in a timely fashion. And I think the whole healthcare industry and how we deliver care is going to be different on the other end of this, because of how a crisis makes us think better."

