Mayo Clinic looks to bring telehealth services to ambulances

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is entering a know-how agreement with OPTAC-X, a telehealth company and remote physician company, to use OPTAC-X's hybrid LTE-global SATCOM telehealth tools within ambulances.

Through the partnership, emergency clinicians will be able to see and hear what emergency medical services are dealing with on ambulances. OPTAC-X will license its hand-free headsets to Mayo Clinic to enable remote patient monitoring, according to an Oct. 26 OPTAC-X news release.

OPAC-X's technology uses Vantiq's software, which provides real-time updates and alerts of a patient's condition.