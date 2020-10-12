Mass General extends hybrid telestroke model to Maine, New York hospitals

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital is expanding its telehealth services and support to assist Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health and Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital with stroke care, according to an Oct. 9 news release.

Mass General's Center for Telehealth implemented a hybrid model at the two hospitals to allow them to launch their own telehealth stroke care programs. Using the model, Northern Light Health and Glens Falls Hospital have built their own TeleStroke networks via the same process and technologies that Mass General uses.

The TeleStroke program provides rural or isolated health centers access to vascular neurologists 24/7 to treat acute stroke patients. With video consultation, specialists can review imaging and examine patients at these centers to help diagnose and recommend a plan of care.

Northern Light Health and Glens Falls Hospital can use their new telehealth platforms to connect with their own stroke specialists who are unavailable physically as well as reach the Mass General acute stroke service on an as-needed basis.

The two hospitals so far have only implemented Mass General's telehealth platform for stroke but they are both looking to expand into other specialties.

