LG, Amwell partner on virtual discharge tool aimed at combating workforce shortage

LG and Amwell have created a virtual care tool that allows clinicians to use existing LG healthcare TVs to remotely monitor, engage and discharge patients.

The new tool, Carepoint TV Kit 200L, will allow clinicians to use LG TVs to conduct virtual rounding, nursing, e-sitting, care coordination and isolation room monitoring, according to a Nov. 14 press release from LG.

The tool allows clinicians to perform tasks such as patient admission and discharge; medical reconciliation; care coordination with patients, family members and other providers; and patient monitoring virtually and from the patient's bedside.

"We're spearheading a digital transformation of the healthcare system in hospitals by providing an innovative platform that makes care more virtual, accessible and efficient while helping to improve quality of care," said Atul Singh, general manager of digital health for LG Electronics. "Our new TV Kit solution helps alleviate the challenges that hospitals struggle with day-to-day, such as better managing labor shortages and offering clinicians and care teams greater flexibility and easier access to patients."