Lee Health makes telehealth visits free amid COVID-19 surge 

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health slashed the regular $49 visit price for its telehealth visit until "further notice" as the current wave of COVID-19 continues to spread across Southwest Florida, the health system said July 30.

For free, Lee Health clinicians will evaluate patients via its virtual care service who have COVID-19-like symptoms and can write prescriptions or additional referrals.

​​"Southwest Florida is currently a hotspot for COVID-19, and we are seeing the ramifications of this current wave of the coronavirus throughout our entire health system," Lee Health Chief Population Health and Physician Services Officer Kris Fay said in the news release. "We hope that by making [Lee Telehealth] free that our community will utilize this resource, which will help preserve our resources in the emergency departments for those experiencing a medical emergency."

The telehealth service can be used as an alternative to urgent care clinics or emergency departments in situations that are not life-threatening. Patients that use the telehealth service can get treatment for various conditions, including cold and flu, sinus infections, rashes, headaches and allergies.