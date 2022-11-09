Leaked Amazon video shows new telehealth offering

Amazon quickly deleted a video posted on their YouTube channel that described Amazon Clinic, a potential new Amazon telehealth service focused on treating common conditions, like acne and allergies, The Verge reported Nov. 9.

The video described a telehealth service where patients could fill out a questionnaire about their symptoms and meet virtually with a clinician for a fee. Clinicians could diagnose the patient and provide prescriptions as necessary.

The video directed viewers to amazon.com/clinic, a website that is not yet live at the time of publication.

According to the video, the potential telehealth services would be offered through "third-party healthcare provider groups."

The news comes as Amazon's planned purchase of One Medical is set to disrupt the healthcare sector. Amazon's previous telehealth offering for employees, Amazon Care, plans to cease operations at the end of this year.

Amazon declined The Verge's request for comment.