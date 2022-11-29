Kettering Health to offer virtual breastfeeding support through partnership

Nest Collaborative, a virtual breastfeeding support platform, has partnered with Kettering (Ohio) Health to provide telehealth breastfeeding support to patients giving birth at the system's maternity centers.

The company's lactation consultants will be available via telehealth connection seven days a week. Patients at Beavercreek, Ohio-based Soin Medical Center, Kettering (Ohio) Health Main Campus, Centerville, Ohio-based Kettering Health Washington Township and Kettering Health Hamilton (Ohio) will have access to the telehealth breastfeeding support services, according to a Nov. 29 Nest Collaborative news release.

The service is available in 11 languages and without copay, out-of-pocket costs or deductibles for patients with active insurance or Medicaid coverage.

"I am excited about how this collaboration with Kettering Health will further remove barriers to support families on their breastfeeding journeys," Nest Collaborative CEO Judith Nowlin said. "We also know that breastfeeding can be challenging, so we focus on helping parents find safe feeding options if exclusive breastfeeding is not possible or desired."