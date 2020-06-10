Intermountain rolls out virtual program to deliver hospital care to patients at home

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare recently began providing hospital-level care to patients at home through its digital health platform and remote monitoring technologies.

The health system is offering the service to patients with conditions such as congestive heart failure, some kidney related conditions, intestinal conditions and certain cancer diagnoses. Intermountain is delivering in-home hospital care through its partnership with Castell, a digital health platform and Intermountain Healthcare company.

To participate, the patient must complete an initial setup and orientation in the hospital, followed by a regular in-person and virtual check-ins from a care team of both in-home and tele-nurses as well as a tele-hospitalist.

Patients receive a remote monitoring kit and other home equipment tailored to their respective diagnoses. Standard equipment includes a blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, cellular-enabled digital tablet and digital scale. Additional equipment, such as a continuous heart rate and oxygen sensor will be added based on the patient's diagnosis. All devices connect to the tablet through Bluetooth and transmit vital signs to Intermountain's remote monitoring center, where a team of telehealth specialists monitors the patients 24/7.

"The hospitals of the future will expand virtually into homes to provide appropriate acute-level care," said Rajesh Shrestha, president and CEO of Castell and vice president and COO of Intermountain's community-based care operations, according to the June 4 news release. "This new service supports patients who are at risk for hospitalization or complications, along with their families."

More articles on telehealth:

Permanently higher telehealth pay rates under review, CMS says

How UPMC plans to sustain 50% of telemedicine growth post pandemic: Q&A with CMIO Dr. Robert Bart

How hospitals, health systems can virtualize their waiting rooms for telehealth visits

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.