Humana covers 150 more telehealth services during COVID-19 pandemic

Humana recently expanded access to more than 150 telehealth and other virtual services such as virtual check-ins, e-visits and telephone evaluations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health insurer will reimburse for the telehealth visits through the duration of the public health emergency, according to the company's updated payment policy. An office visit delivered via telehealth by an in-network provider can now be reimbursed at the same rate as an in-person visit.

Here are some of the additional types of telehealth services, plus their codes, that are now covered by Humana during the pandemic:

1. 90951: end-stage renal disease services monthly, for patients younger than 2 years old, four or more visits

2. 90952: end-stage renal disease services monthly, for patients younger than 2 years old, two to three visits

3. 90953: end-stage renal disease services monthly, for patients younger than 2 years old, one visit

4. 90954: end-stage renal disease services monthly, for patients ages 2-11, four or more visits

5. 90955: end-stage renal disease services monthly, for patients ages 2-11, two to three visits

6. 92507: treatment of speech, language, voice, communication and/or auditory processing disorder

7. 92521: evaluation of speech fluency

8. 92522: evaluation of speech sound production

9. 92523: evaluation of speech sound production, with evaluation of language comprehension and expression

10. 92524: behavioral and qualitative analysis of voice and resonance

11. 96130: psychological testing evaluation services by physician or other healthcare professional, one hour

12. 96131: psychological testing evaluation services by physician or other healthcare professional, each additional hour

13. 96132: neuropsychological testing evaluation services by physician or other qualified healthcare professional, one hour

14. 96133: neuropsychological testing evaluation services by physician or other qualified healthcare professional, each additional hour

15. 97110: therapeutic procedure to develop strength and endurance, one or more areas, each 15 minutes

16. 97112: therapeutic procedure for neuromuscular reeducation of movement, one or more areas, each 15 minutes

17. 97116: therapeutic procedure, one or more areas, each 15 minutes; gait training

18. G0508: initial telehealth consultation, critical care, 60 minutes with physician

19. G0509: subsequent telehealth consultation, critical care, 50 minutes with physician

20. H0031: mental health assessment by nonphysician

Click here to view the full list of services and codes.

