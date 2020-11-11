How Automated Preventive Outreach Can Help Close Care Gaps and Reengage Patients in Their Care

Closing gaps in care by promoting regular wellness visits contributes widely to improved quality of care and overall population health, while decreasing costs.

Editor's Note: This article originally posted on CipherHealth's website.

Through programs like Healthcare Effectiveness and Data Information Set (HEDIS) and Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) have linked reimbursement (or penalties) for healthcare services to patient outcomes.

