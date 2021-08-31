HHS invests $10M+ to expand pediatric telehealth access 

HHS awarded $10.7 million from the American Rescue Plan to integrate telehealth services into pediatric mental healthcare access and services across the country, the department announced Aug. 27.

The funds, awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, will support the Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Program, which assists state and regional networks of pediatric mental healthcare teams.

The Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Program will use the funding to provide teleconsultation, training, technical assistance and care coordination for pediatric primary care and other providers to diagnose, treat and refer children and teens who have mental health conditions and substance use disorders, according to the news release.

The program expansion will broaden the group's reach from 21 awards in 21 states to 45 awards in 40 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Republic of Palau. It also will support two tribal areas: the Chickasaw Nation and the Red Lake Band of the Chippewa Indians.