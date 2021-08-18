HHS funnels $19M into 4 telehealth innovation programs 

The Biden administration is investing more than $19 million into telehealth services in rural and underserved communities through a series of initiatives, HHS announced Aug. 18.

The Health Resources and Services Administration will distribute the funding to 36 award recipients. Here are the four telehealth programs receiving investments.

1. The Telehealth Technology-Enabled Learning Program will receive $4.28 million to distribute among nine healthcare organizations working to build sustainable telemonitoring programs and networks in rural and medically underserved communities.

2. Telehealth Resources Centers will get $4.65 million to award to 12 regional and two national telehealth resource centers, which provide information and assistance on telehealth for individuals and organizations seeking virtual care services. The two national telehealth resource centers will offer resources on telehealth policy, including reimbursement, licensing and privacy.

3. The Evidence-Based Direct to Consumer Telehealth Network Program will get $3.85 million to distribute among 11 organizations that help health networks increase access to telehealth services and assess the effectiveness of virtual care for patients, providers and payers.

4. The Telehealth Centers of Excellence program will receive $6.5 million to give to two organizations that assess telehealth strategies and services for increasing healthcare in rural medically underserved areas that have high chronic disease prevalence and high poverty rates.