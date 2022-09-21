Health tech startup Curative lays off 109 employees

Curative, a startup that offers testing and telehealth services, has laid off 109 employees, according to a state filing in California.

Effective Nov. 2, the layoffs in San Dimas, Calif., are due to a permanent closure, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed Sept. 15 said, as Curative switches its business strategy.

"As the company transitions from COVID-19 testing to launching a new health plan out of Austin, Texas, we are reducing the workforce in some areas of the company and expanding in others," Curative said in a statement to Becker's.