Half of Gen Zers say in-office visits more effective than telehealth

Even the most tech-savvy generation is divided on the effectiveness of virtual visits, according to an Aug. 19 study published in Telemedicine and e-Health.

Researchers conducted an open-ended survey with five questions between October 2019 and October 2020, according to a Sept. 17 news release from Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan. More than 1,000 participants ages 14–24, participated, all of whom were enrolled in MyVoice, a longitudinal national text message survey.

Three study insights: