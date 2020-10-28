Fitbit CEO hints at company's telemedicine plans

Telemedicine may be a key option for Fitbit to boost the wearable technology company's subscription service, according to co-founder and CEO James Park, Tech Spot reports.

Fitbit's premium health and fitness subscription service has more than 500,000 users. Moving forward, the company plans to grow this line by getting into virtual care and convincing consumers that investments in digital tools such as a connected thermometer will help "give your physician that same level of insight that they might get when you go in for an in-person visit," Mr. Park said, according to the Oct. 26 report.

Google bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion in November 2019, and Mr. Park said he expects the deal to close later this year, adding that "Google has incredible resources [and] the combination of the two companies has the potential to have a profound impact on the course of healthcare."

Under the acquisition, Fitbit will continue to operate as if it were an independent company with its own product roadmap and operating plans, according to the report.

