FCC telehealth awards surpass $100M; Here are the 11 hospitals, health systems that have received the most funding

The Federal Communications Commission has approved 10 waves of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, funneling $104 million in funding to healthcare providers across 42 states and Washington, D.C.

Under the $200 million program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, hospitals and health centers can apply for up to $1 million to cover costs for internet-connected monitoring devices, broadband connectivity and telecommunication devices.

The FCC has approved funding for 305 providers since April 16. Here are the hospitals and health systems that have received the most funding through the program so far:

1. Ochsner Clinic Foundation (New Orleans) received $1 million for telehealth services and devices for high-risk patients and populations in Louisiana and Mississippi to treat and slow the spread of COVID-19.

2. New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City) received $1 million for telemedicine carts, tablets, a virtual triage platform and monitoring equipment to implement a digital ICU program.

3. University of Mississippi Medical Center/UMMC Consortium (Jackson) received $1 million for connected devices, network equipment and upgrades, software licenses, and other telehealth equipment to assist in the development of a telemedicine COVID-19 triage solution.

4. Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago) received $1 million for a telehealth platform, thermal temperature screening system, remote radiology workstations, monitoring equipment and network upgrades to establish a comprehensive telehealth platform.

5. NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City) received $1 million for a telehealth platform, smartphones, monitoring platform subscription and monitoring equipment to provide remote urgent care for patients with COVID-19 and a remote monitoring program for patients who may have COVID-19.

6. Providence St. Joseph Health Consortium (Renton, Wash.) received $1 million for telemedicine carts, monitors and internet access to offer audio and video consultations and clinical assessments.

7. Johns Hopkins Health Systems (Baltimore) received $1 million for a remote intensive care unit, a medical kiosk, connected devices and other telehealth equipment to provide remote care for patients.

8. Novant Health Consortium (Winston-Salem, N.C.) received $1 million for telehealth equipment and software to offer telehealth services for intensive care units and provide remote COVID-19 treatment and monitoring.

9. NYP Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (New York City) received $1 million for connected devices, telemedicine carts and remote monitoring devices to provide patients with remote consultations, treatment and monitoring.

10. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital received $1 million for telehealth equipment to treat surgical and intensive care patients.

11. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) received $1 million to implement video telehealth services and remote patient monitoring across more than 50 communities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Click here to view a list of all the providers that have been approved.

