FCC's $250M COVID-19 telehealth program kicks off in 2 weeks: 3 details

The FCC will begin accepting applications April 29 for the second round of its COVID-19 telehealth program.

Three details:

1. The $249.95 million second round of the program builds on the FCC's efforts from last year; in April 2020, the agency created the program to disperse $200 million in funds to 539 healthcare organizations in need of telehealth tech and infrastructure support.

2. The application window for the new round of the program will remain open April 29 through May 6.

3. The FCC's program allocates funding to healthcare providers to support their delivery of telecommunications services, information services and necessary connected devices to enable telehealth during the pandemic.

Click here to view the program's application materials.

