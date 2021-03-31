FCC approves relaunch of $250M COVID-19 telehealth program

The FCC voted March 30 to formally adopt a Report and Order and Order on Reconsideration to start the second round of its COVID-19 telehealth program.

The $249.95 million second round of the program builds on the FCC's efforts from last year; in April 2020, the agency created the program to disperse $200 million in funds to 539 healthcare organizations in need of telehealth tech and infrastructure support.

Under the program, healthcare providers can receive funding to support their delivery of telecommunications services, information services and necessary connected devices to enable telehealth during the pandemic.

FCC is expected to open the application window within 30 days, the agency said in a news release.

More articles on telehealth:

UnitedHealthcare, Humana & more: 5 payers expanding telehealth strategies

SOC Telemed acquires virtual care provider for $194M: 5 details

Atrium Health launches comprehensive telemedicine program to extend services

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.