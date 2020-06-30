FCC adds nearly $200M in funding for rural healthcare program

The Federal Communications Commission is increasing funding by $197.98 million for its rural healthcare program this year, it said in a June 30 news release.

Rural healthcare providers' funding applications for high-speed broadband during the pandemic have exceeded the $604.7 million funding cap for the FCC's rural healthcare program. The FCC said it pulled the $197.98 million from unused funds allocated for the program in previous years.

The agency's announcement pushes the cap to $802.7 million, the highest in the program's history.

More articles on telehealth:

FCC grants $29.41M more in telehealth funding to 77 providers

How rural hospitals can navigate telehealth expansions, limit health disparities

Telemedicine visits on steady decline, report finds: 5 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.