Doctor on Demand, Grand Rounds wrap multibillion-dollar merger: 5 details

Telehealth provider Doctor on Demand and clinical navigation platform Grand Rounds have completed their merger, the companies said May 11.

Five details:

1. Doctor on Demand and Grand Rounds announced their plans to merge March 16. The new company will offer virtual primary care, specialty care, chronic condition management and primary care services.

2. Under the deal, the companies have formed a new integrated, multibillion-dollar virtual care company.

3. Grand Rounds was last valued at $1.34 billion in a mid-2020 financing round, while Doctor on Demand is valued at about $820 million, according to CNBC.

4. Grand Rounds CEO Owen Tripp will serve as CEO of the expanded virtual care business.

5. Rounding out the rest of the executive team are Robin Glass as president; Nupur Srivastava as chief product officer; Gabe Cortes as CFO; Wade Chambers as chief technology officer; Ami Parekh as chief health officer; Ian Tong as CMO; and Jim O'Gorman as chief people officer.

