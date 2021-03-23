Digital health startup Ro raises $500M: 5 things to know

Ro, a direct-to-consumer telehealth app for pharmacy services, completed a $500 million Series D financing round, it said March 23.

Five things to know:

1. The financing round, led by General Catalyst, FirstMark Capital and TQ Ventures, brings Ro's total fundraising since its 2017 founding to $876 million.

2. Ro will use the new financing for its vertically integrated primary care platform and expanding its pharmacy distribution network.

3. The telehealth company will also use the funds to strengthen its proprietary EMR and build new capabilities, including remote patient-monitoring with integrated devices.

4. The funding round comes after Ro's recent acquisition of Workpath, a software platform that lets healthcare companies offer on-demand, in-home care and diagnostic services. Through the acquisition, Ro has been able to integrate virtual and in-person care on its own platform.

5. Using its new in-home care capability, Ro earlier this month launched its COVID-19 vaccine drive in partnership with the New York state health department. Through the program, Ro and the health department are administering COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible New Yorkers directly in their homes.

More articles on telehealth:

2020 was telehealth's year — But what is its future?

Researchers designing drone to make telehealth house calls

3 unintended consequences of making telehealth rules permanent: KHN

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.