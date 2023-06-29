Cleveland Clinic to outfit new $80M hospital with telehealth technology

Cleveland Clinic's new $80 million hospital in Mentor, Ohio, will have telehealth technology installed in inpatient and outpatient rooms, which will allow patients to consult remotely with physicians from different locations, Ideastream Public Media reported June 28.

Fifty-seven inpatient and outpatient rooms will be outfitted with telehealth technology that will give patients the opportunity to consult with physicians at other hospitals.

"Anywhere we have subject matter expertise, it enables a patient to immediately connect with that resource," Nicholas Anstine, administrative director for the Cleveland Clinic's Regional Hospitals, told the publication. "And, of course, we'll have people on site. We can't go fully telemedicine."

The new hospital, dubbed Mentor Hospital, is slated to open July 11.