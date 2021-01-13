CipherHealth Recognized with Enabling Technology Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan for Its Patient Engagement Platform

The CipherHealth platform supports patient engagement through the entire continuum of care to deliver superior operational efficiency, improved outcomes, and bottom-line growth

Editor's Note: This article originally posted on CipherHealth's website.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — December 16, 2020 — Based on its recent analysis of the North American patient engagement (PE) solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CipherHealth, Inc. with the 2020 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award.

