Breakdown of FCC's $42M COVID telehealth funding

The Federal Communications Commission approved Nov. 9 an additional 75 applicants for funding in its second round of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, providing a total of $42,163,705 in the round.

This the fourth funding announcement in round two, according to a news release from the organization. The FCC has awarded $166.13 million in total to healthcare providers in this round.

Now that the $150 million benchmark for round two has been met, the FCC is giving the opportunity for the remaining applicants to supplement their applications. They will have 10 days to do so.

Here are the 75 healthcare providers that received funding:

1. Adler Community Health Services (Chicago): $359,836

2. Adult & Child Mental Health Center (Indianapolis): $516,208

3. Advantage Behavioral Health systems (Georgia): $222,406

4. Albany (N.Y) Medical Center: $810,801

5. Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (Littleton, N.H.): $332,854

6. Aspire Indiana (Noblesville): $211,861

7. Astor Services for Children and Families (New York City): $344,119

8. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): $996,722

9. Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic (Dallas): $951,800

10. Bay Area Community Health (Fremont, Calif.): $960,436

11. Billings (Mont.) Area Office Indian Health Service: $1 million

12. Bluebonnet Trails Community Services (Austin, Texas) $724,411

13. Broad Top (Pa.) Area Medical Center: $354,602

14. Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital (Jacksonville, Fla.): $218,599

15. CareSTL Health (St. Louis): $386,476

16. Caromont Regional Medical Center (Gastonia, N.C.): $130,591

17. Catholic Health Initiatives (Englewood, Colo.) for services in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas: $1 million

18. Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe (El Paso, Texas): $750,948

19. CGH Medical Center (Sterling, Ill.): $183,015

20. CHI Saint Joseph Health System (Lexington, Ky.) $403,191

21. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: $869,672

22. Community Health Programs (Great Barrington, Mass.): $164,079

23. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.): $955,557

24. El Centro del Barrio (San Antonio): $999,879

25. Elliot Health System (Manchester, N.H.) $984,953

26. FamilyCare Health Center (Scott Depot, W.Va.): $406,896

27. Fort Defiance (Ariz.) Indian Hospital Board: $244,614

28. Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Medical Clinic (Johnstown, Pa.): $198,530

29. Honor Community Health (Pontiac, Mich.): $693,990

30. Horizon Health Center (Jersey City, N.J.): $74,100

31. Intermountain Centers for Human Development (Tucson, Ariz.): $183,393

32. Kirkland Village (Dillsburg, Pa.): $1 million

33. Konza Prairie Community Health Center (Junction City, Kan.): $488,176

34. Lakewood (N.J.) Resource and Referral Center: $999,010

35. LifeStream Behavioral Center (Leesburg, Fla.) $338,100

36. Louisiana Independent Hospital Network Coalition (Baton Rouge, La.): $452,758

37. Maricopa County Special Healthcare District (Phoenix): $975,530

38. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore): $795,146

39. Memorial Hospital of South Bend (Ind.): $116,571

40: Methodist Hospitals-Northlake (Gary, Ind.) $1 million

41. MidMichigan Health (Midland): $765,175

42. Mid-State Health Center (Plymouth, N.H.): $198,662

43. Mountain Health and Wellness (Apache Junction, Ariz.): $920,385

44. Mountain Park Health Center (Phoenix): $165,844

45. Munson Healthcare (Traverse City, Mich.) $485,407

46. Native American Community Health Center (Phoenix): $416,006

47. Nemours Children's Hospital (Jacksonville, Fla.): $904,048

48. North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo (Miss.): $1 million

49. North Valley Hospital (Tonasket, Wash.): $92,591

50. Northern Lakes Community Mental Health (Gaylord, Mich.): $404,812

51. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.): $964,576

52. Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans): $999,996

53. Ossining (N.Y.) Open Door: $426,039

54. Professional Care Services of West Tennessee (Covington): $195,953

55. Project Vida Health Center (El Paso, Texas): $384,159

56. Red Lake (Minn.) Hospital: $291,148

57. Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon, Mich.): $161,488

58. Shawnee Christian Healthcare Center (Louisville, Ky.): $320,808

59. Sisters of Charity (Buffalo, N.Y.): $955,102

60. Southern Illinois University School of Medicine (Springfield): $967,430

61. St. Croix Regional Medical Center (St. Croix Falls, Wis.): $437,475

62. St. Joseph Mercy Oakland (Livonia, Mich.): $306,927

63. Sunset Park Health Center at NYU Langone (New York City): $1 million

64. Tampa (Fla.) Family Health Centers: $657,250

65. TCA Health (Chicago): $99,574

66. University Medical Center Management Corp. (New Orleans): $996,376

67. Valle del Sol (Phoenix): $383,959

68. Valley Health (Winchester, Va.): $1 million

69. The Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center (Asbury Park, N.J.): $204,808

70. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis: $737,109

71. The Wright Center Medical Group (Scranton, Pa.) $491,814

72. Yakutat (Alaska) Community Health Center: $454,343

73. York County Community Action (Sandford, Maine): $346,506

74. Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. (Bethel, Alaska): $520,597

75. Zufall Health Center (Dover, N.J.): $707,508