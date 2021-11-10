Breakdown of FCC's $42M COVID telehealth funding

- Small
- Medium
- Large
The Federal Communications Commission approved Nov. 9 an additional 75 applicants for funding in its second round of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, providing a total of $42,163,705 in the round.
This the fourth funding announcement in round two, according to a news release from the organization. The FCC has awarded $166.13 million in total to healthcare providers in this round.
Now that the $150 million benchmark for round two has been met, the FCC is giving the opportunity for the remaining applicants to supplement their applications. They will have 10 days to do so.
Here are the 75 healthcare providers that received funding:
1. Adler Community Health Services (Chicago): $359,836
2. Adult & Child Mental Health Center (Indianapolis): $516,208
3. Advantage Behavioral Health systems (Georgia): $222,406
4. Albany (N.Y) Medical Center: $810,801
5. Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (Littleton, N.H.): $332,854
6. Aspire Indiana (Noblesville): $211,861
7. Astor Services for Children and Families (New York City): $344,119
8. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): $996,722
9. Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic (Dallas): $951,800
10. Bay Area Community Health (Fremont, Calif.): $960,436
11. Billings (Mont.) Area Office Indian Health Service: $1 million
12. Bluebonnet Trails Community Services (Austin, Texas) $724,411
13. Broad Top (Pa.) Area Medical Center: $354,602
14. Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital (Jacksonville, Fla.): $218,599
15. CareSTL Health (St. Louis): $386,476
16. Caromont Regional Medical Center (Gastonia, N.C.): $130,591
17. Catholic Health Initiatives (Englewood, Colo.) for services in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas: $1 million
18. Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe (El Paso, Texas): $750,948
19. CGH Medical Center (Sterling, Ill.): $183,015
20. CHI Saint Joseph Health System (Lexington, Ky.) $403,191
21. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: $869,672
22. Community Health Programs (Great Barrington, Mass.): $164,079
23. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.): $955,557
24. El Centro del Barrio (San Antonio): $999,879
25. Elliot Health System (Manchester, N.H.) $984,953
26. FamilyCare Health Center (Scott Depot, W.Va.): $406,896
27. Fort Defiance (Ariz.) Indian Hospital Board: $244,614
28. Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Medical Clinic (Johnstown, Pa.): $198,530
29. Honor Community Health (Pontiac, Mich.): $693,990
30. Horizon Health Center (Jersey City, N.J.): $74,100
31. Intermountain Centers for Human Development (Tucson, Ariz.): $183,393
32. Kirkland Village (Dillsburg, Pa.): $1 million
33. Konza Prairie Community Health Center (Junction City, Kan.): $488,176
34. Lakewood (N.J.) Resource and Referral Center: $999,010
35. LifeStream Behavioral Center (Leesburg, Fla.) $338,100
36. Louisiana Independent Hospital Network Coalition (Baton Rouge, La.): $452,758
37. Maricopa County Special Healthcare District (Phoenix): $975,530
38. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore): $795,146
39. Memorial Hospital of South Bend (Ind.): $116,571
40: Methodist Hospitals-Northlake (Gary, Ind.) $1 million
41. MidMichigan Health (Midland): $765,175
42. Mid-State Health Center (Plymouth, N.H.): $198,662
43. Mountain Health and Wellness (Apache Junction, Ariz.): $920,385
44. Mountain Park Health Center (Phoenix): $165,844
45. Munson Healthcare (Traverse City, Mich.) $485,407
46. Native American Community Health Center (Phoenix): $416,006
47. Nemours Children's Hospital (Jacksonville, Fla.): $904,048
48. North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo (Miss.): $1 million
49. North Valley Hospital (Tonasket, Wash.): $92,591
50. Northern Lakes Community Mental Health (Gaylord, Mich.): $404,812
51. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.): $964,576
52. Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans): $999,996
53. Ossining (N.Y.) Open Door: $426,039
54. Professional Care Services of West Tennessee (Covington): $195,953
55. Project Vida Health Center (El Paso, Texas): $384,159
56. Red Lake (Minn.) Hospital: $291,148
57. Scheurer Hospital (Pigeon, Mich.): $161,488
58. Shawnee Christian Healthcare Center (Louisville, Ky.): $320,808
59. Sisters of Charity (Buffalo, N.Y.): $955,102
60. Southern Illinois University School of Medicine (Springfield): $967,430
61. St. Croix Regional Medical Center (St. Croix Falls, Wis.): $437,475
62. St. Joseph Mercy Oakland (Livonia, Mich.): $306,927
63. Sunset Park Health Center at NYU Langone (New York City): $1 million
64. Tampa (Fla.) Family Health Centers: $657,250
65. TCA Health (Chicago): $99,574
66. University Medical Center Management Corp. (New Orleans): $996,376
67. Valle del Sol (Phoenix): $383,959
68. Valley Health (Winchester, Va.): $1 million
69. The Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center (Asbury Park, N.J.): $204,808
70. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis: $737,109
71. The Wright Center Medical Group (Scranton, Pa.) $491,814
72. Yakutat (Alaska) Community Health Center: $454,343
73. York County Community Action (Sandford, Maine): $346,506
74. Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. (Bethel, Alaska): $520,597
75. Zufall Health Center (Dover, N.J.): $707,508