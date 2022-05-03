Boston Children's Hospital inks deal to innovate, scale pediatric telehealth

Boston Children's Hospital partnered with virtual care platform Summus Global to innovate and expand its pediatric virtual care options to more patients.

Summus Global will work with Boston Children's Hospital's physicians and innovation team to come up with innovative ideas and technology that will allow its specialists to reach more patients regardless of their location, according to a May 3 press release.

"Summus shares our goal to see beyond limitations in healthcare today, and to expand discovery and innovation through virtual care," said John Brownstein, PhD, CIO at Boston Children's Hospital. "When a child is ill, there is nothing more important to their family than to get the answers and guidance they need. The Summus platform will help us to scale and deliver the best pediatric medical expertise virtually."

Summus Global will also work to scale Boston Children's Hospital's online second opinion program, which virtually connects patients with a pediatric physician from the hospital in order to review medical records for a second assessment and to answer questions about a diagnosis.