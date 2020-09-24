Blue Shield of California offers free Wi-Fi for members needing telehealth services: 4 details

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and Los Angeles Care Health Plan are reopening their joint Community Resource Centers, offering free Wi-Fi to members needing to participate in telehealth services.

Four details:

1. The four California-based centers, located in Pomona, Lynwood, East LA and Palmdale, closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. The new telehealth hubs at each of the resource centers will allow LA Care and Blue Shield Promise members who lack mobile data plans to participate in virtual care services.

3. LA Care and Blue Shield announced the $146 million investment as part of a five-year commitment to jointly operate 14 community resource centers across LA County.

4. The resource centers and telehealth hubs are open not only to members of the two health plans but also the entire community.

More articles on telehealth:

BestBuy Health, Amazon Alexa team up on new telehealth-enabled flip phone for seniors

Viewpoint: 5 issues telehealth must address before permanent expansion

Yale New Haven Health launches telehealth community support program for COVID-19 patients, clinicians

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.