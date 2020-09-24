BestBuy Health, Amazon Alexa team up on new telehealth-enabled flip phone for seniors

BestBuy Health on Sept. 24 launched a new flip phone equipped with Amazon Alexa voice assistance and telehealth capabilities that help connect older adults to healthcare services.

The phone, dubbed Lively Flip, has Amazon Alexa capabilities so individuals can use their voice to make calls and send text messages. The device is also designed with an urgent call button, which if pressed, automatically connects the caller to a clinical urgent care team via GreatCall, a medical alert system and device provider that offers 24/7 access to urgent response agents.

BestBuy Health commissioned a Google survey in July of U.S. adults aged 65 and older to examine their cellphone feature preferences and services. In addition to powering connections, the respondents listed emergency notification (47 percent), voice assistance (43 percent) and telehealth access (24 percent) as the top three features.

The Lively Flip will be available for purchase at Best Buy and Rite Aid later this month and at Walgreens in late October.

