Baptist Memorial expands inpatient telehealth capabilities

Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, one of the largest nonprofit systems in the country, said it will collaborate with LookDeep Health to expand its inpatient telehealth services.

LookDeep uses advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence technology to allow hospitals and their employees to continuously monitor patients.

"We are excited about our collaboration with LookDeep to use AI to expand virtual safety, nursing and medical services to support our staff and improve patient care," said Paul DePriest, MD, executive vice president and COO for Baptist Memorial Health Care. "We evaluated the solution at one of our hospitals and believe it could be valuable to advancing the telemedicine program throughout our health care system."

Baptist Memorial has extensive experience using telehealth as part of its services, said Derick Ziegler, the health system's vice president of affiliated integration. "This experience allowed us to observe the unique aspects of LookDeep's technology and its compatibility with our telemedicine program."