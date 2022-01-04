AT&T partners with remote patient monitor Smart Meter

AT&T will be providing its nationwide Internet-of-Things network to Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring devices.

According to a Jan. 3 press release, five Smart Meter cellular-enabled devices will run on AT&T's IoT network: SmartRPM solution, iGlucose, iBloodPressure 2.0, iScale and iPulseOx.

The monitoring devices contain an AT&T IoT SIM card that sends the patient's data to the SmartRPM cloud. Healthcare providers are then able to access the data via a secure login, according to the press release.

These devices help patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.