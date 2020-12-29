Arkansas hospital shuts down urgent care app

Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark., will discontinue its mobile urgent care app Dec. 31, but will still offer alternative telehealth options.

The hospital launched Baxter Regional Care in early 2019 on Apple's iOS software and for Android phones and tablets. BRMC chose to discontinue the app as telehealth visits supported outside the app began increasing this year due to COVID-19.

With the surge in telehealth available through local clinics and their providers, BRMC said usage of its urgent care app dropped. While shuttering the app, the hospital will continue offering telehealth options through its clinics

"I believe our telehealth options outside of the Baxter Regional Careapp are more than enough to continue providing excellent care to every patient, every time," BRMC President and CEO Ron Peterson said in the Dec. 22 news release.

More articles on telehealth:

Top 5 telehealth stories of 2020

Telehealth game-changers: 6 CIOs share defining factors that transformed virtual care in 2020

3 payers that launched virtual health plans in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.