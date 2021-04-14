Anthem, K Health team up on tech venture to create digital-first healthcare

Digital healthcare company K Health is launching digital-first healthcare company Hydrogen Health, with funding provided by health insurer Anthem and investment group Blackstone Growth.

An April 14 news release said Hydrogen Health will lower healthcare costs by using K Health's artificial intelligence technology to bring digital-first healthcare to the employer and consumer markets, with both virtual and in-person options.

The investment follows a multiyear effort between Anthem and K Health that uses K Health's technology to reduce avoidable healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. Hydrogen Health is expected to expand the number of people it reaches.

Amy Mulderry, senior vice president and chief development officer at Anthem, said: "Our stakeholders expect us to find innovative solutions to increase access to high-quality care, enhance the healthcare experience, and help lower costs. As part of this approach, we focus on investments and partnerships like this one that leverage exponential technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence; revolutionize industries; and profoundly affect our lives."

