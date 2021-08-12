Amwell posts $60M in revenue, $38M net loss for Q2

Amwell reported $60.2 million in revenue during the second quarter of 2021, up 5 percent from the previous quarter.

Five things to know about Amwell's financial performance for the second quarter of 2021:

1. Amwell posted $60.2 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2021, down 12 percent from $68.6 million during the same time period last year.

2. The telehealth company reported an 8.9 percent increase in subscription revenue for the second quarter of 2021 at $26.8 million, compared to $24.6 million during the previous quarter.

3. Visit revenue made up $27.5 million of Amwell's revenue in the second quarter, down 1 percent from $27.8 million during the previous quarter.

4. Amwell posted a $38.1 million net loss for the second quarter, compared to an $88.2 million net loss during the same time last year.

5. Amwell recorded 1.3 million visits during the second quarter, down from 1.6 million last quarter.