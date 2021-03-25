Amwell posts $50.6M net loss in Q4: 6 things to know

Amwell reported a $50.6 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $22.7 million lost during the same time in 2019.

Six things to know about Amwell's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

1. Amwell posted $60.4 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 34 percent from the $45 million reported in 2019.

2. Amwell's total active providers grew to around 72,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from about 7,000 during the same time in 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, Amwell reported having 62,000 providers.

3. Total telehealth visits in the fourth quarter was 1.6 million, up from 355,000 visits during the same period in 2019.

4. For the full year, Amwell reported 5.9 million total telehealth visits, compared to 1.1 million in 2019.

5. Amwell's 2020 revenue also increased to $245.3 million, up from $148.9 million in 2019. The company posted a $228.6 million net loss for the full year, compared to an $88.4 million loss in 2019.

6. Amwell expects its full-year 2021 revenue to be $260 million to $270 million.

